The Henderson Lady Lions battled the undefeated Lindale Lady Eagles on Friday night and barely came out victorious, thanks to Venecia Medford’s two winning free throws with six seconds left in the game. The Lady Lions won 48-47.
With this win, the Lady Lions move up to a 4-1 district record and are ranked third in the district.
In the first quarter of the match, the Lindale Lady Eagles gained a foothold and leaped ahead with 12 points. Henderson lagged just behind with eight points.
However, the Lady Lions came back strong in the second quarter and managed to tie with Lindale 23-23 by halftime.
Henderson did not lose that determination during halftime and fought neck-and-neck with the Lady Eagles in the third quarter. The Lady Lions put 12 points up on the board, and Lindale scored 11 points.
Both teams fought to take home the win in the final quarter, and the Lady Eagles held the lead until Medford made her way to the free throw line with six seconds left in the game, which barely put the Lady Lions ahead with two successful free throws.
Taylor Helton lead the Lady Lions as she recorded 14 points and eight rebounds.
Medford and Jorden Writt also put 10 points each up on the scoreboard. Medford recorded three steals, and Writt recorded two steals.
Taylor Lybrand, Ty’Esha Mosley, and Kieara Dunham all contributed four points each.
Lybrand also had six rebounds.
Mosley had five rebounds.
Brooklyn Conert added two points for the Lady Lions.
The Lady Lions put their winning streak on the line against Chapel Hill on Tuesday night. Results were not avaliable as of press time.
During the first round of district play, the Lady Lions recorded their only district loss against Chapel Hill. Henderson lost 37-49.
On Friday, the Lady Lions will host Bullard at 7:30 p.m. to continue round two of district play. As of press time, Bullard is ranked second in the district with a 4-1 district record.