Lions are 2-0 against Tatum, lose rematch to Center
The Henderson girls and boys varsity soccer teams jumped into the second round of district games last week with matches against Center and Tatum. The Lady Lions earned shutout victories against both again, going 6-0 against Center and 5-0 against Tatum. The Lions earned a clean 4-0 victory over Tatum but fell short 1-2 against Center.
The Lady Lions’ head coach Oscar Guevara said that they had one of their best first halves this season in the Thursday game hosted by Center. They were up three points by halftime where he talked to the girls about their intensity and communication. Center worked hard to complicate their chances but the Lady Lions still controlled the ball most of the game. Guevara praised goalkeeper Jordyn Lybrand for excellently distributing the ball to help facilitate plays.
Against Center, Jordan Williams scored the first goal assisted by Avigail Bazaldua and Anna Kate Mansinger scored goal number two. Williams made goals three, four and five with assists from Helen Bazaldua, Mansinger and Madilyn Powers. She gave the assist to Shania Deveraux for goal number six.
Williams scored all five goals in the Friday game against Tatum. Three were made assists from Avigail, Helen and Kaemyn Booker. With that performance Williams has 42 goals scored this season, tying for the single-season scoring record for Henderson.
Fresh off their dominant win over Tatum on Friday, boys’ head coach Jorge Cardenas said that the Lions made a valiant effort in their Saturday morning home game against Center, a team that they narrowly prevailed over 1-0 at the beginning of district play. The Lions had three or four opportunities on the goal but couldn’t finish well.
Their district record is 6-3, tying them for third place currently with Center. The Lions still have a chance to move up and they play against second-place Sabine on Tuesday at home.
The Lady Lions are 8-0-1 and will play Sabine at home on Tuesday before the boys' varsity game. Sabine was originally scheduled to host that game but a last minute mixup with officials necessitated a location change.