Lady Lions Varsity Soccer

The Lady Lions varsity soccer team and coaches Oscar Guevara and Karley Free after their 6-0 road victory over Center on Thursday.

 Courtesy Photo

Lions are 2-0 against Tatum, lose rematch to Center

The Henderson girls and boys varsity soccer teams jumped into the second round of district games last week with matches against Center and Tatum. The Lady Lions earned shutout victories against both again, going 6-0 against Center and 5-0 against Tatum. The Lions earned a clean 4-0 victory over Tatum but fell short 1-2 against Center. 

