After trailing in the first half, the Henderson Lady Lions battled back to defeat the Cumberland Academy Knights 52-49 in overtime on Saturday. The close victory earned them third place in the Eddie Rogers Memorial Tournament held from Dec. 1 to 3 at Grand Saline High School.
The third quarter proved key when they came roaring back, adding 18 points to the Knight’s nine and taking a 37-31 lead. Their pace slowed in the fourth quarter where the Knights outscored them, but it was only just enough to tie up the game. The Lady Lions would then add seven points against the Knights’ four in overtime.