Multiple Henderson Lady Lions athletes, along with their head coach, were named in the annual District 16-4A All-District basketball superlatives last week.
Head basketball coach Crystal Mills was named Coach of the Year.
The Newcomer of the Year title went to Jorden Writt.
Taylor Lybrand was named 6th Woman of the Year.
In the first All-District team, Taylor Helton was chosen for her performance on the court this season.
For the second All-District team, Ty’Esha Mosley and Vencia Medford were both chosen.
In the Honorable Mention category, Kiera Dunham, Kara Washington, Ty’Ra Mosley, and Brooklyn Conert all were listed.
For Academic All-District, Venecia Medford, Ty’Esha Mosley, Taylor Lybrand, and Ty’Ra Mosley were all honored for their work off-the-court in their classes.
The Lady Lions basketball team went 5-4 in the district, placing fourth. They ended their season earlier this month in the bi-district playoff round against Gilmer, where they lost 29-50.
Despite that, the team won some tough and notable matches during district play, including a nail-biting 48-47 win against the Lindale Lady Eagles in the first round of district play. This game was the only game Lindale lost during district play.
“We honestly didn’t believe we could do it,” Conert said. “Lindale was undefeated at the time, and they’re a strong team. However, we proved that we were stronger. That game will forever be one of my favorites.”
Last season, the team did not make it into the UIL playoffs after multiple tough losses in district play. The team ended the season with a 1-9 record and a sixth place ranking in the district.
Out of 13 players on the team, six Lady Lions will graduate this year. All senior players were honored during senior night, where they won against Kilgore’s Lady Bulldogs 52-32 to secure their spot in the playoffs
Lybrand, who is one of these senior players, signed a letter of intent to play for the Bethel College Threshers on National Signing Day. Bethel College is located in Kasas.
Conert, another senior player, plans to study aerospace engineering in the U.S. Naval Academy after graduating.