The Lady Lions rose to the occasion on Tuesday night, beating Chapel Hill in three sets to secure fourth place in the district and a playoff spot. Their first round will open with a game against Bullard on Monday night at 6 p.m. at Arp High School.

The team looked composed and relaxed as they picked up their 25-15, 25-9 and 25-18 victory over the Lady Bulldogs. It was a clean game that they had fun with, which head coach Keasa Bonds said was the most important thing.

