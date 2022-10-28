The Lady Lions rose to the occasion on Tuesday night, beating Chapel Hill in three sets to secure fourth place in the district and a playoff spot. Their first round will open with a game against Bullard on Monday night at 6 p.m. at Arp High School.
The team looked composed and relaxed as they picked up their 25-15, 25-9 and 25-18 victory over the Lady Bulldogs. It was a clean game that they had fun with, which head coach Keasa Bonds said was the most important thing.
Set one was the only time Chapel Hill led the scoreboard occasionally. It started off a bit sluggishly with the Lady Bulldogs getting ahead by four points before the Lady Lions really woke up. The score stayed close until the final minutes, where the Lady Lions held Chapel Hill down at 15 points as they roared ahead to 25.
Set two turned out to be the most dominant one and wrapped up in no time at all. The Lady Lions closed in on 25 points before Chapel Hill could get their bearings.
Set three was a more competitive affair and saw Chapel Hill tie up the score twice, first at 8-8 and again at 15-15. But they never managed to inch ahead. Cheers filled the Chapel Hill gymnasium throughout the set’s final minutes. There were multiple long rallies featuring incredible saves, particularly one by Nolyn Norris when she sprinted to catch a ball just in time before it could accidentally go out-of-bounds.
Stat leaders for the game overall were Addison Standley (10 kills, one block, five digs), Kara Washington (five aces, eight kills, three blocks, four digs), Kate Charlo (five kills), Camille Freeman (three aces, 26 assists, one kill, one block, six digs), Abby Everitt (11 digs), Norris (three aces, one kill, four digs) and Ty’Ra Mosley (three kills, two digs).
The Lady Lions went 7-5 in district play and 20-18 overall. Bullard has gone undefeated in their district and has defeated Henderson once this year already, so they will be a formidable opponent.