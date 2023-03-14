The Henderson Lady Lions officially clinched the district title with a 3-1 victory over Spring Hill on Monday afternoon. They hoped their Friday game against Carthage would be the one to do it, but that one came down to a 0-0 tie in overtime and a narrow 3-2 shootout loss. 

Friday was a hard day but not the end of the world according to coach Oscar Guevara. “We realized that we’re not unbeatable,” he said. “It’s best it happens right now. We can learn that feeling so it doesn’t happen during the playoffs.”

