LONGVIEW - The Tatum Lady Eagles swept the New Diana Lady Eagles 3-0 in Bi-District Volleyball play Tuesday night at Lobo Arena at Longview High School. The Lady Eagles won convincingly 25-10, 25-12, and 25-19 to advance.

Often overlooked was their record in 16-3A district play of 12-0 and the fact that over the last five years the Lady Eagles are 64-0 in district games. 

