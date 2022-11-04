LONGVIEW - The Tatum Lady Eagles swept the New Diana Lady Eagles 3-0 in Bi-District Volleyball play Tuesday night at Lobo Arena at Longview High School. The Lady Eagles won convincingly 25-10, 25-12, and 25-19 to advance.
Often overlooked was their record in 16-3A district play of 12-0 and the fact that over the last five years the Lady Eagles are 64-0 in district games.
For the night Tatum recorded 43 digs, 28 assists, and 31 kills.
In game one, based on the serve success of Kamdyn Scott, Karly Stroud, and Kaysen Foster, the Lady Eagles built a lead that gradually increased from five to seven to nine and finally to 12 at 18-6. In spite of ND time-out calls, Tatum maintained the momentum and led 23-9 before closing it out at 25-10.
Game two was similar. Tatum built a 5-0 lead and never looked back, leading 21-8 before closing out the victory 25-12.
Tatum’s subs in game three, combined with more intensity from ND, ended closer. New Diana was within three at 22-19 before Tatum closed it out at 25-19.
Individual leaders for Tatum included Stroud with 13 digs, followed by Scott with nine. Abby Sorenson recorded 26 assists while Scott led with 10 kills followed by Kerrigan Biggs with eight.
“We played like we’ve been off for seven days,” stated Tatum Coach Leven Barker. (A Tatum warmup game this past Friday was canceled in part to accommodate Senior Night introductions that were moved indoors due to inclement weather.)
“Our offense was pretty solid,” Barker continued, “but we really stress our play on defense and we need to improve there, however, we did block well,” he concluded.
New Diana’s season ends with a mark of 19-26, while Tatum improves to 39-6.
Up next for Tatum is the Area Championship game against Harmony to be played at Pine Tree High School at noon on Saturday, Nov. 5.