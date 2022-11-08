The Tatum Lady Eagles swept Harmony to become the Region 2 3A Area Champions early Saturday afternoon. The close match went 27-25, 25-20 and 25-16. 

Thanks to Harmony’s excellent defense, the first set saw the Lady Eagles trailing them constantly by two or three points and fighting to close the gap. The scoreboard finally tied up not once by twice in dramatic fashion right at the end, first at 24-24 and then at 25-25, with both teams scoring kills one after the other. It was the Lady Eagles who persevered for the final two winning points, and that set the tone for the final two sets.

