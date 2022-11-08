The Tatum Lady Eagles swept Harmony to become the Region 2 3A Area Champions early Saturday afternoon. The close match went 27-25, 25-20 and 25-16.
Thanks to Harmony’s excellent defense, the first set saw the Lady Eagles trailing them constantly by two or three points and fighting to close the gap. The scoreboard finally tied up not once by twice in dramatic fashion right at the end, first at 24-24 and then at 25-25, with both teams scoring kills one after the other. It was the Lady Eagles who persevered for the final two winning points, and that set the tone for the final two sets.
“I’ve got to give props to Harmony. They played very good defense against us,” said head coach Leven Barker. “They kind of punished us. We missed five serves I think in set one. Kudos to them on that.”
Barker said that the Lady Eagles’ defense struggled early on but improved as they went on and that’s what the difference. Once they’d gotten the measure of Harmony, the Lady Eagles confidently stayed in the lead throughout sets two and three.
“We’ve been in a lot of tight games this year against good teams and we don’t panic,” he added. “That’s what I kept talking about: don’t panic. We got back up.”
Senior Kerrigan Biggs took that message to heart. “I wasn’t worried. I know that we can always find a way to fight back,” she said when asked about the thrilling first set. “My adrenaline’s still running. I’m very proud. Excited about the next round. I feel like we played pretty solid. Every time we had to fight, to overcome some stuff, I think we did a really good job at handling it.”
The Lady Eagles next face White Oak in the Regional Quarterfinals, the same team they fell against in the third round of last year. The rematch begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Pine Crest High School in Longview.