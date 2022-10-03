The Tatum Lady Eagles’ winning streak kept going on Tuesday night as they defeated Arp in a three-set sweep of 25-13, 25-15, 25-18. They’ve wrapped up the first round of district play with an undefeated 6-0 record.
“That’s our expectations,” said head coach Leven Barker after the game. “We haven’t lost a district game in a long time. And we preach that. We put it on our board every game: don’t be the one. It’s a goal of ours to go undefeated every year in district.”
Last year, the Lady Eagles’ went undefeated through district play and only lost in a late playoff match against the state-ranked powerhouse team from White Oak.
Tuesday’s game saw the Lady Eagles holding the lead over Arp for most of the night with only a brief stretch where hitting out-of-bounds helped propel Arp to brief six-point lead. Other than that, Tatum was in control.
“Offensively, we were pretty solid most of the night,” said Barker. “I thought we served the ball well tonight. We didn’t miss many serves at all and when you do that you give yourself a chance to win.”
Outstanding stats belonged to Kamdyn Scott (nine digs, two aces, 15 kills), Abby Sorenson (nine digs, five aces, 31 assists), Kerrigan Biggs (two aces, five kills), Kayla Stroud (eight digs, two aces, five kills), Kaysen Foster (eight digs, five kills, one block), Aundrea Bradley (one dig, five kills), and Karly Stroud (seven digs, one assist).
After their bye week the Lady Eagles will play against Jefferson at home on Tuesday, Oct. 4.