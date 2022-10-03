The Tatum Lady Eagles’ winning streak kept going on Tuesday night as they defeated Arp in a three-set sweep of 25-13, 25-15, 25-18. They’ve wrapped up the first round of district play with an undefeated 6-0 record. 

“That’s our expectations,” said head coach Leven Barker after the game. “We haven’t lost a district game in a long time. And we preach that. We put it on our board every game: don’t be the one. It’s a goal of ours to go undefeated every year in district.”

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription