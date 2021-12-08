The Tatum Lady Eagles basketball team stacked up wins during a basketball tournament in White Oak last week, defeating the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons, Sabine’s Lady Cardinals, and the West Rusk Lady Raiders.
Next, the Lady Eagles are scheduled to travel to and take on Waskom on Dec. 21.
On Wednesday, Tatum took down Nacogdoches 59-36. Trinity Edwards led the pack by scoring 17 points, and Summer Dancy-Vasquez stayed right behind her with 16 points. Aundrea Bradley put nine more points on the scoreboard. Jade Moore-Simon added six and Emma Wiley added five. Kerrigan Biggs and Rhianna Harris combined added six points to the scoreboard.
The Lady Eagles went on to win against Sabine, advancing them in the tournament. Scores and other information regarding this game were not available as of press time.
On Saturday, the West Rusk Lady Raiders fell to Tatum 24-27 in one of the final rounds of the White Oak tournament. Bradley scored 12 points with five rebounds. Behind her, Edwards and Biggs both scored six points apiece. Dancy-Vasquez contributed the remaining three points with four steals and two assists. Jade Moore-Simon also helped out with seven rebounds and four blocks.
Tatum’s next scheduled game will take place in Waskom at 5 p.m. on Dec. 21. As of press time, the Lady Wildcats are 6-3 so far in their season. They are also current 4-9 against Tatum since 2008.