With a 39-47 loss to Normangee on Thursday morning at Tenaha’s Tiger Gym, the Tatum Lady Eagles finished eight out of twenty teams in the Tenaha Holiday Hoops tournament. They went 1-3 overall for the three days of the tournament. Their 39-47 loss against Neches on Wednesday morning sent them to the fifth and seventh place bracket, where they fell 15-45 to Douglass and finally faced off against Normangee.
Regardless of the losses, the Lady Eagles got to celebrate when head coach Patricia Nelson was inducted into the Tenaha Holiday Hoops Hall of Fame in a ceremony after the tournament concluded. Nelson has a long, storied history coaching the Lady Eagles at the tournament. She’s had over 350 career victories and led the Lady Eagles to be the first East Texas team to bring home the Holiday Hoops title in 2012. The tournament has named that showdown with the Lipan Lady Indians as one of the top five games in its history.