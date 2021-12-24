Tatum’s Lady Eagles defended their 1st place district ranking Tuesday night as they faced the Waskom Lady Wildcats and prevailed 49-30.
The Lady Eagles are now 2-0 in their district record and 10-3 overall.
Waskom moves down to a 10-4 overall record and 1-1 in the district. They are currently ranked fourth.
Audrea Bradley lead the team as she put 18 points up on the scoreboard for the Lady Eagles. She also recorded 11 rebound double-doubles during the match. Bradley also had three assists.
Right behind her, Trinity Edwards added nine points. She also walked away with five rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Down the line, Kerrigan Biggs had eight points and five rebounds.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez contributed seven points with four rebounds and eight assists.
Jade Moore-Simon scored four points with nine rebounds and two blocks.
Emma Wiley added one point.
On Friday, the Lady Eagles will end the year by hosting the Troup Lady Tigers for a district match at 3 p.m.
As of press time, Troup is 0-1 in the district, after a 24-32 loss against Waskom. The results for their second district match against Harleston have not yet been reported.
Troup sits in 6th place in the district, as of press time. The team is also 5-9 this season.
Tatum currently has a 5-1 record over the Lady Tigers.