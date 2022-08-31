The Tatum Lady Eagles flew to new heights with a championship win in the gold bracket at the Marshall Tournament on Saturday. They defeated Marshall in three sets, 21-25, 25-16 and 25-15, to claim their first gold bracket championship plaque this season. With that victory, they gave head coach Leven Barker his 700th career win.
Barker praised the growth the team showed throughout the tournament. In both their semi-final match against Lindale and the final against Marshall, the Lady Eagles lost their first set and rallied to win the last two.
“We had times where things were not going right and we would have to dig ourselves out of a hole. These are things you have to learn to do to be a great team,” said Barker. “I thought our bench players did a great job of coming in in tough situations and bringing energy and good play to help us get back into the match. To see us dig in and play harder and better shows what type of team we have.”
Key to the Lady Eagles’ success was their ability to gain confidence and embolden their defense as the game went on. “We started making better swings on the ball and putting it down. Our energy got stronger and stronger,” noted Barker.
Outstanding performances by the Lady Eagles included Kamdyn Scott (nine kills, one dig), Aundrea Bradley (nine kills, six digs), Abby Sorenson (seven digs, 24 assists, two aces), Kerrigan Biggs (six kills, two blocks, three digs, one ace), Kaysen Foster (four kills, 15 digs, one assist), Karly Stroud (15 digs) and Kaylei Stroud (seven kills, 10 digs).
The Lady Eagles swept their competition overall, from pool play to the gold bracket. Barker’s 700th win happening in the wake of such a successful tournament made it more special, he said.
As for how he reached that milestone, Barker says that a lot of things had to go his way first. “I’ve had great players. 26 of them have gone on to the next level. I’ve had great parents. I’ve been in communies that love their volleyball. If you have those things right there then you have a chance to be successful,” he said. “My family, wife and kids know that this is our life and we all love it. That 700 mark is a good mark for a coach but it is a statement for all the players that I’ve ever coached. I thank them.”
Next up for the varsity Lady Eagles was a home game against Pleasant Grove on Tuesday night and a planned celebration on Barker’s behalf.