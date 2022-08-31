Tatum Lady Eagles Volleyball - August 27, 2022

The Tatum Lady Eagles varsity volleyball team gave head coach Leven Barker his 700th career win with their gold bracket championship win at the Marshall tournament on Saturday. They were undefeated throughout the tournament.

 Courtesy Photo

The Tatum Lady Eagles flew to new heights with a championship win in the gold bracket at the Marshall Tournament on Saturday. They defeated Marshall in three sets, 21-25, 25-16 and 25-15, to claim their first gold bracket championship plaque this season. With that victory, they gave head coach Leven Barker his 700th career win.

Barker praised the growth the team showed throughout the tournament. In both their semi-final match against Lindale and the final against Marshall, the Lady Eagles lost their first set and rallied to win the last two. 

