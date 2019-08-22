Greetings, kind readers.
This is my first edition of Kent’s Korner - basically my 20-something inches to inform, enlighten and entertain.
So I ask you, “Are you ready for some football?”
I am chomping at the bit for the high school season to begin, so let’s not waste any time.
I spoke to Henderson Lions Head Coach, Phil Castles, the other day and we talked about the offense. This is the first part of a two-part series about Henderson football.
The conversation began with a general overview of the offense.
“It’s a work in progress, looking for a quarterback to step in. We lost one to graduation last year,” Castles said.
“We’ve got to find a quarterback and everything works out from there,” he said.
“Offensive-line-wise, we’re gong to have some kids that have some experience. But we are also going ot have some new faces up there as well.”
There seems to be a crowded competition at the quarterback position with four players battling for the job.
Casstles mentioned these players:
Collin Everitt is back this year. He played quarterback for Henderson his freshman year, but didn’t play the past two years.
Caleb Medford played receiver last year for the Lions.
Cody Resendiz is a young one and played JV quarterback for Henderson last year.
Donavan Davis is taking some reps as well to round out the squad.
Castles described his backfield as talented.
“Our overall strength and speed of our kids is probably better than it has been in the last couple years,” he said.
The Lions’ base offense is an I-formation from the shotgun snap.
While the ball is primarily snapped to the QB, it could go to either of the running backs as well.
“If something happens and your quarterback is out for a play, you can always direct snap to a player to get through a play or a series,” he said.
He also admitted that it keeps the opposing defense on its toes.
Castles appears to be a flexible tactition and stays fluid with his options.
“The offensive line is a unit that has to work together and be very close,” he said
“That’s always a work to get those guys in the right position working together and communicating well,” he said.
Roberto Miranda and Trace Tidwell are the returning players to build the line around.
The pair were involved in a majority of the plays last year.
“Whether they are in the same positions - we’re shuffling them around, those guys have to be able to move around a bit. Everything changes. You get differend kids with different strengths and sometimes you have to move kids to different positions from year to year.”
Henderson takes the field Thursday night at Lions Stadium as Gilmer comes to town.
That’s all I’ve got this time, Henderson.
See you in the funny pages.