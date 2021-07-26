The Kilgore College women’s basketball team has been recognized by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) as an All-Academic Team of the Year by earning a team GPA higher than 3.0 for the 2020-21 school year.
Three women’s basketball players were named First Team All-Academic, one second team and two on the third team.
KC softball had one player named Second Team All-Academic.
“We are very proud of these student athletes and how they take care of business in the classroom,” said Dr. Staci Martin, athletic director. “These student athletes are outstanding representatives of Kilgore College and will be successful with the work ethic they display.”
Women’s basketball players earning First Team All-Academic recognition were Jada Hood (Roseville, Minn.), Maya Scheitel-Taylor (Worthington, Minn.) and Farah Shaaban (Cairo, Egypt).
Honored as Second Team All-Academic for women’s basketball was Vianey Galvan (League City, TX).
Josephine Adegbite (Houston, TX) and Larauven Randle (Rowlett, TX) were named Third Team All-Academic.
For softball, Hannah Grumbles (Nederland, TX) was named Second Team All-Academic.
First team award-winners earned a 4.0 GPA; second team honorees earned a GPA between 3.80 and 3.99; and third-Team selections earned a GPA from 3.60 to 3.79.
Women’s basketball head coach is Addie Lees, entering her fourth season at KC, and head softball coach is Trish Robinson, entering her second season at KC.
“Our team remained focused during challenging times and exceeded expectations,” Lees said. “I am extremely proud to be their coach.”