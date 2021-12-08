KC Softball signing

Kilgore College’s softball team held a signing for nine high school students on Friday to play next season.

The Kilgore College softball team signed nine high school players for the 2022-23 season on Friday.

KC will begin its tenth softball season in school history in January.

Head softball coach is Trish Robinson and assistant coach is Kendyl Dockter.

For more information on the KC softball program, visit www.kilgore.edu/softball.

Signees for 2022-23 season:

Hayeli Acosta (C/SS) – Forney, TX - North Forney High School

Jade Buehne (MIF) – Mansfield, TX - Mansfield Summit High School

Koletta Galvan (C/UT) – Liberty City, TX - Sabine High School

Isabella Garley (RHP) – Porter, TX - Porter High School

Taylor Johnson (OF) – Dr. John Horn High School

Aurora King (MIF) – Benbrook, TX - Benbrook High School

Alissa McClellan (3B/P) – Pearland, TX - Pearland High School

Brooklyn Pope (RHP) – Hurst, TX - LD Bell High School

Jocy Suarez (OF) – Union Grove, TX - Union Grove High School

Hannah Walters (2B/UT) – Lufkin, TX - Hudson High School

Lexi Wilson (OF) – Montgomery, TX - Montgomery High School

