The Kilgore College softball team signed nine high school players for the 2022-23 season on Friday.
KC will begin its tenth softball season in school history in January.
Head softball coach is Trish Robinson and assistant coach is Kendyl Dockter.
For more information on the KC softball program, visit www.kilgore.edu/softball.
Signees for 2022-23 season:
Hayeli Acosta (C/SS) – Forney, TX - North Forney High School
Jade Buehne (MIF) – Mansfield, TX - Mansfield Summit High School
Koletta Galvan (C/UT) – Liberty City, TX - Sabine High School
Isabella Garley (RHP) – Porter, TX - Porter High School
Taylor Johnson (OF) – Dr. John Horn High School
Aurora King (MIF) – Benbrook, TX - Benbrook High School
Alissa McClellan (3B/P) – Pearland, TX - Pearland High School
Brooklyn Pope (RHP) – Hurst, TX - LD Bell High School
Jocy Suarez (OF) – Union Grove, TX - Union Grove High School
Hannah Walters (2B/UT) – Lufkin, TX - Hudson High School
Lexi Wilson (OF) – Montgomery, TX - Montgomery High School