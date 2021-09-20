Kilgore College men’s basketball coach Brian Hoberecht has promoted Cody McCoy to assistant head coach and has hired two new assistant coaches.
Joining the program are assistant coaches Ryan Sheehy and Brendon Hoberecht.
McCoy, a native of Martins Mill, is in his third year with the Rangers.
A graduate of The University of Texas at Arlington, McCoy served as a student assistant for the Mavericks from 2014-17.
He graduated from Baylor University with a master’s degree and was a graduate assistant for the Bears from 2017-19.
Sheehy, a native of Milton, Wis., was most recently an assistant men’s basketball coach for De Anza College, located in Cupertino (CA).
During his two years there he helped in player development, scouting and recruiting.
Before De Anza, Sheehy had stints coaching at the AAU and high school varsity level.
He also has successful coaching experiences working in individual player development and pre-draft workouts with overseas and NBA players.
Brendon played basketball at KC from 2019-21 and was a key part of last year’s Mid-South Championship team that qualified for the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kan.
A native of Carls Junction, Mo., Brendon is a student at UT Tyler where he is studying kinesiology.
Brian Hoberecht is entering his 21st year as a head basketball coach at the collegiate level and his 14th season as head coach at KC.
Under his leadership in the last eight seasons, KC has a 162-79 overall record and a conference record of 90-67 with 26 of his players signing Division I basketball scholarships at four-year schools.