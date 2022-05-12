Kilgore College has been accepted into the National College Athlete Honor Society as the Texas OXA Chapter of Theta Chi Alpha, which recognizes student-athletes from two-year institutions who excel in both the classroom and competition.
This spring, 27 student-athletes at KC were honored as Theta Chi Alpha members.
In order to be inducted into Theta Chi Alpha, a student-athlete must attend a two-year college that is a member of the NJCAA, CCCAA, FCSAA or NWAC.
Honorees also must have completed at least three full-time semesters and must have achieved a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.4 (on a 4.0 scale) – while also participating in their varsity sport.
The National College Athlete Honor Society, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was founded in 1996 by then DePauw University head football coach Nick Mourouzis.
His goal was to provide outstanding student-athletes with an opportunity to become connected within a fraternal association that aligns their educational and athletic successes for a lifetime.
Courtney Jenkins, department chair of kinesiology and athletic training, will serve as an advisor for KC’s chapter of Theta Chi Alpha.
KC will hold its first induction ceremony in September of the Fall 2022 semester.
For more information, or to start a chapter, visit www.ThetaChiAlpha.org.
Spring Theta Chi Alpha inductees:
Keith Wright Jr. (Football)
Vincent Peters, Jr. (Football)
Derrick Jackson, Jr. (Football)
Kadarion Johnson (Football)
Tyler Trantham (Football)
Kolby King (Football)
Luke Grden (Football)
Roddrell “Zeek” Freeman (Football)
Chase Crumpton (Football)
Diego Gonzalez (Football)
Chimaobi Ezekwesilli (Basketball)
Malik Grant (Basketball)
Isaac Hoberecht (Basketball)
Da’Sean Nelson (Basketball)
Paul Otieno (Basketball)
Tobias Roland, Jr. (Basketball)
Daveon Thomas (Basketball)
Keshawn Williams (Basketball)
Vianey Galvan (Women’s Basketball)
Melissa Girondin (Women’s Basketball)
Tara Green (Women’s Basketball)
Rahmena Henderson (Women’s Basketball)
Aailyah Hill (Women’s Basketball)
Jada Hood (Women’s Basketball)
Tara Kessner (Women’s Basketball)
Maya Scheitel-Taylor (Women’s Basketball)
Kelci Wilson (Women’s Basketball)