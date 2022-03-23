HUTCHINSON, KANSAS - Kilgore College’s men’s basketball team fell to Trition College from Illinois 65-76 in the third round of the NJCAA Division I Championship tournament on Thursday night.
In the first half of the game, Kilgore College started off strong and initally overpowered the Triton College players.
However, with almost five minutes left in the half, Triton turned the tables on the Rangers and took the lead.
The Rangers fought hard to stay on them, but Triton pushed ahead and won the first half 31-29.
The second half proved just as challeging to Kilgore College. Despite a competitive and tough defense and offense, Triton College charged ahead.
With about one minute left in the match, Trition held a 13-point lead. Kilgore’s DaVeon Thomas quickly scored a three-point field goal to narrow the gap between the teams.
Thomas also lead the team when it came to scoring. In total, he put 26 points up on the board for Kilgore College, with three defensive rebounds.
Behind him, Dantwan Grimes added 10 points with three field goals, three free throws, and one three-pointer. He also walked of the court with five defensive rebounds and four assists.
Paul Otieno and Da’Sean Nelson contributed a combined 17 points.
Otieno had three free throws and three field goals, with five defensive rebounds, one offensive rebound, one steal, and one block.
Nelson had six free throws and one field goal, with three offensive rebounds, three defensive rebounds, and one steal.
Mason Taylor added one three-pointer and two field goals, with four rebounds and two assists.
Isaac Hoberecht had two field goals, three assists, and one steal.
Duane Posey had one field goal and one free throw, with a rebound and a steal.
Triton College advanced to the semi-finals round against Northwest Florida State on Friday night. Results were not avaliable before press time.
Kilgore College advanced to the Triton game after defeating Levelland, Texas’s South Plains College on Wednesday night. Kilgore College won 56-48.
In the first half, the Rangers quickly established dominance on the basketball court by putting up five points on the scoreboard in beginning minutes of the game.
South Plains tried to come back with two free-throws, but Kilgore College continued to surge past them.
By the end of the half, Kilgore College led the match 27-22. South Plains continued to hold the Rangers down to a season-low scoring total in the second half.
South Plains tried to get back on their feet at the beginning of the second half and nearly captured the lead. However, Otieno scored a layup to improve Kilgore’s lead.
As South Plains narrowed in as the second half came to a close, the Rangers fought hard to keep ahead.
Taylor led Kilgore College in scoring, as he added four field goals, three three-pointers, and one free throw. He also walked off the court with four rebounds, two steals, and one assist.
Nelson and Thomas both contributed 10 points each.
Nelson scored four field goals and two free throws, with six rebounds, three blocks, three steals, and one assist.
Thomas scored four field goals, one three-pointer, and one free throw, with five rebounds, two steals, and one assist.
Behind them, Grimes added nine points with five rebounds and two assists, and Otieno scored eight points with five rebounds, one assist, and one block.
Posey also had two field goals with six rebounds, two steals, one block, and an assist.
Hoberecht scored a three-point field goal.
Kilgore College earned a bye week in the first round of the NJCAA championships.
The Rangers earned the number three seed in the national tournament after defeating Lee College 72-55 earlier this month for the regional championship title.
This is the second year in a row that Kilgore College has qualified for and competed in the NJCCA and seventh year in the basketball program’s history.
Despite ending the season on a loss, the Kilgore College Rangers celebrate a remarkable season.
Multiple KC student-athletes brought home individual regional awards, and head basketball coach Brian Hoberecht was named the Mid-South and Region 4 Team North Zone Coach of the Year.