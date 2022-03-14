Kilgore College held a public press conference and meet-and-greet for the men’s basketball team at noon on Thursday at the Masters Gymnasium. The team recently earned the No. 3 seed in the NJCAA Division I Basketball Championships after defeating Lee College 72-55 last weekend for the Mid-South Regional Championship.
This is the second year in a row, and the seventh time in the program’s history, that Kilgore College has qualified to play in the tournament.
“When I woke up this morning and I thought about ‘gosh, what do you talk about back-to-back championships? And what do you say?’” head basketball coach Brian Hoberecht said. “I got to thinking back 14 years ago when I got here, and how much when I walked in, I just didn’t understand what I was walking into. When I got here, there needed to be an identity shift, there needed to be vision, there needed to be growth. And 14 years later, we’ve accomplished a lot.”
After the meet-and-greet, the team held an autograph session. Free KC basketball posters were given out to fans for players and coaches to sign.
This weekend, the Kilgore College Rangers traveled to Hutchinson, Kansas before the tournament began on Monday. The Rangers earned a bye in the first round, so their first game will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday against the winner of the South Plains College vs. South Georgia Technical College game.
All games can be viewed live online for a fee at www.njcaa.org/network. The tournament will end on Saturday.
“We’re one of 24 teams that still have the opportunity to practice and play at this time of the year, and that’s always special and a good feeling,” Hoberecht said. “With this group, for five or six of them, it’s been a great two-year run of them being here. And for the freshmen, they’ve blended in great; they stuck out at the right times, they’ve contributed immensely to our success. It’s been a really good group to coach.”
Multiple KC players and coaches brought home individual honors during the season.
Sophomores Dantwan Grimes from Florida, Paul Otieno from Kenya, and Da’Sean Nelson from Ohio were all named to first team All-Region. All three were also named to the All-Tournament team in last weekend’s Mid-South Regional tournament.
Grimes also earned the Regional Tournament MVP title.
Freshman DaVeon Thomas from South Carolina was listed as an All-Region honorable mention.
Thursday morning, Hoberecht was also named as the Mid-South and Region 4 Team North Zone Coach of the Year.
“This [the community] has become our family, so thank you,” Hoberecht tearfully addressed the community. “It goes to all the things that we’re accomplishing, from the wins to new bleachers to all the things you’re contributing to. And so I thank you for that. These guys feel it every day, and I do to. We’re going to go do our best. We’re going to have a lot of fun. We’re going to do our best to represent Kilgore and our community.”