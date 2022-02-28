Kilgore College Athletics will host an event Saturday to celebrate outstanding basketball seasons by the men’s and women’s teams.
“Full-Court Press Family Fun Day” is set for noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in the carpeted gym in the Turner PE Building. It was originally set to be held outdoors, but has been moved to the carpeted gym because of potential inclement weather.
The event will feature food trucks including Chick-fil-A and barbecue, games, a bounce house and other attractions.
Following the event, the Lady Rangers and Rangers will play their final doubleheader of the season in Masters Gymnasium.
“We want this event to celebrate the great seasons that our basketball student-athletes have had,” said Courtney Pruitt, athletic director. “Once the event is over, we can all head over to Masters Gym to root for the Lady Rangers and Rangers in their final home games of the season. Both the women’s and men’s teams have had remarkable seasons.”
The KC men are 26-2 and are ranked third in the nation and have remained as one of the top-five ranked teams in the NJCAA all season.
The Lady Rangers are 20-9 and are on a three-game winning streak.
The women will face Panola College at 2 p.m. and the men will play Paris Junior College at 4 p.m.
Both teams will compete next week in the Region XIV Tournament in Jacksonville.