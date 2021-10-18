Kilgore College will once again honor former standout athletes, coaches and contributors at its annual Hall of Fame Weekend Oct. 29-30.
A benefit golf tournament is set for Friday, Oct. 29, and Hall of Fame inductees will be introduced during a luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Devall Ballroom on the Kilgore campus.
The entry fee for the golf tournament is $75 per player. Tickets to the luncheon are $20 each.
Hall of Fame members will also be recognized during halftime of the KC versus Trinity Valley football game 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
“I always look forward to the Hall of Fame event because it is one of the most inspirational and motivational events of the year,” said Staci Martin, athletic director. “It is such a hard task to narrow down all of the great student-athletes and contributors who have come through our doors over the years to select a few outstanding people each year to honor.”
The golf tournament will be a two-man scramble at Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater.
Also, the college looking for hole sponsors for the golf tournament or any business for door prize donations.
The newest inductees for the Hall of Fame for the 2021 season*:
Football player:
Gary Robinson: Robinson played football at KC from 1972-73 under head coach Charles Simmons and assistant coaches Jim Miller, Brodie Campbell and Allen Wikenfeld. Robinson played linebacker at KC, and then was signed by Howard Payne University to play football. After college, he was a graduate assistant at HPU from 1974-75. After leaving HPU, he served 30 years in the Texas public school system as a football coach at Duncanville, Nacogdoches, Cushing and Alto high schools.
Football team:
1981 KC Football Team: Head coach Jim Miller and assistant coaches Marion Turner and Jim Prewit led the 1981 Rangers to an 8-2 season, earning a Texas Junior College Football Conference Co-Championship.
Men’s Basketball Player:
Ron Bayless: Bayless played for the Rangers from 1989-91 under head coaches Roger Schnepp and Shawn Scanlan. His sophomore season under coach Scanlan’s leadership, KC went 25-5 and 14-2 in Texas Eastern Conference play. After KC, he was recruited to play at Iowa State University where he played two seasons from 1991-93, averaging 12.9 points per game with a 46 percent field goal percentage.
Women’s Basketball Player:
Alexandra “Alex” Bowman: Bowman played for the Lady Rangers from 2001-03 under head coach Scotti Wood and assistant coach Cortina Jones, compiling a 41-22 record. Her sophomore season, she averaged 10.1 points per game and was named All-Conference and All-Region. After KC, she played for Stephen F. Austin State University from 2002-05 and now coaches girls’ basketball at Dwight D. Eisenhower High School in Houston.
Contributor:
Dr. Jack Robberson: Roberson served as the team doctor at KC (for football and basketball) for many years and was a proud KC athletics supporter until his death in 1989.
Spirit of Excellence Awards**:
Steve McCarty: McCarty played on the 1961 and 1962 football teams under coaches Carl Ellis and Darrel Shaver. Signed to KC out of Alto, he started at lineman on both offense and defense. Following KC, he was recruited to play at SFA where he eventually had to retire from football following injuries to his shoulders. After SFA, he was head coach at Beaumont South Park, West Orange Stark and Nacogdoches high schools. His reputation and success at Nacogdoches led to his hiring as athletic director at SFA where he established himself through the 1990s and early 2000s as not only one of the top athletic administrators in the Southland Conference, but also across the entire south region. In 2005, McCarty was named to the South East Texas Coaches Hall of Honor, and in 2018, McCarty was inducted into the NJCAA Athletic Directors Hall of Fame.
Gene Powell: Powell played football at KC from 1951-52 under coaches Woodrow Johnson, T.A. Scott and Claude Owens. His freshman year, the Rangers were 9-2, winning the Texas Rose Bowl Championship. After KC, he continued his education at Lamar University until he graduated in 1955. In 1955, Powell started working in the oil & gas industry at Oil Well Supply. He continued his employment there until he ventured off on his own in 1963, operating under the name Gene Powell and E-Tex Well Service. In 1982, Gene Powell and E-Tex Well Service became known as Gene Powell Investments, Inc., where he continues his success today.
* Inductees were announced in 2020, but the hall of fame banquet and golf tournament were postponed due to COVID-19
** The Spirit of Excellence Award is for former KC athletes or coaches who have carried on the Ranger tradition of excellence to achieve an impressive level of distinction in his or her career field.