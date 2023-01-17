The Overton Mustangs and West Rusk Lady Raiders snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in overtime and the Tatum Eagles broke 100 points during exciting area basketball action on Friday night. 

Overton Mustangs 45, Carlisle Indians 44: The dramatic game in Overton saw the Mustangs make a solid 14-9 start carried by Sawyer Rogers, Bryce Still, Jayden Edwards and Joey Zalman. They lost that early lead after a 17-8 Carlisle comeback in the second propelled by Fernando Espinoza whose eight points made in that quarter included two three-pointers. Offensively both teams slowed down significantly in the third with Carlisle holding on to a 30-24 lead. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription