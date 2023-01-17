The Overton Mustangs and West Rusk Lady Raiders snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in overtime and the Tatum Eagles broke 100 points during exciting area basketball action on Friday night.
Overton Mustangs 45, Carlisle Indians 44: The dramatic game in Overton saw the Mustangs make a solid 14-9 start carried by Sawyer Rogers, Bryce Still, Jayden Edwards and Joey Zalman. They lost that early lead after a 17-8 Carlisle comeback in the second propelled by Fernando Espinoza whose eight points made in that quarter included two three-pointers. Offensively both teams slowed down significantly in the third with Carlisle holding on to a 30-24 lead.
The Mustangs charged back in the fourth and were less than thirty seconds away from a 39-36 win when Espinoza tied it up with another three-pointer. Taylor Still narrowly missed a three-point basket as the fourth ended.
In overtime it looked like the Indians were going to take it as they quickly jumped ahead 44-39. With time running out, Edwards cut down that lead to 44-41 on an inbound play. Then, a dexterous Overton play where Taylor’s pass connected with a wide-open Zalman got them to 44-43. Taylor made a steal, passed the ball to Bryce for a layup, and the lead was theirs again. There were 18 seconds remaining for Carlisle to turn it around but they missed a key shot and Overton successfully rebounded as the clock ran out.
Scoring totals by the Mustangs were 17 for Bryce Still, 15 for Edwards, four for Rogers and three for Matthew McPherson. The top two scorers for Carlisle were Espinoza (18) and Clayton Hart (10).
With the win, Overton is 3-2 in district. Carlisle moves to 2-2. The Mustangs will host New Summerfield on Tuesday night beginning with JV games at 4 p.m. Carlisle will play Douglass on the road also beginning at 4 p.m. with their JV teams.
Overton Lady Mustangs 33, Carlisle Lady Indians 26: The Lady Mustangs also fared well in their first district matchup against Carlisle. It got close but they never lost their small lead even after being outscored by the Lady Indians in the second and third quarters. They were 24-23 after the third and the Lady Mustangs wrapped things up with a 9-3 fourth, led in scoring by Kayla Nobles (15), Alex Brown (seven) and Brylie Smith (six). They made 27 rebounds and got nine steals from Carlisle overall.
Overton moves to 4-2 in district with the Friday win and Carlisle goes to 1-5.
West Rusk Lady Raiders 48, Troup 45: After chasing the host team for three quarters, the Lady Raiders took advantage of Troup’s lagging offense and surged to tie up the game just in time. A key moment came with seconds left on the clock when a foul gave Keke Murphy two free-throw attempts. She deftly made both under pressure, and the 38-38 score sent them into overtime. The Lady Raiders looked poised and determined from then on, keeping control of the ball and making three-point shots to outdo Troup. Top scorers for the Lady Raiders were Kimora Pryor (19), Murphy (eight) and Piper Morton (eight). They got 39 rebounds as a team.
As of Friday the Lady Raiders are 2-4 in district. They travel to Elysian Fields for a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday night.
West Rusk Raiders 47, Troup 48: The Raiders stayed within a hair’s breadth of Troup for most of the game, inching ahead temporarily in the second and tying the game 36-36 after the third, only to just fall short in the end. Jaxon Farquhar led the Raiders in scoring (16), followed by Cole Jackson (eight), Jimmie Harper (eight) and Geremiah Smith (six).
The Raiders are 1-3 in district heading into their road game against Elysian Fields at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Tatum Eagles 103, Arp 47: The Eagles continued their district winning streak in dominant fashion over Arp, pushing past 100 points in a game for the first time this season. The top scorers for Tatum were Luke Sigler (22), Jordan Chambers (15), JaCorey Bradley (13) and Cayden Tatum (12). The 5-0 Eagles will face the other district leader Jefferson in a special Tatum basketball homecoming game on Tuesday. The varsity boys will play following the girls’ game at 6:30 p.m.
Tatum Lady Eagles 32, Arp 22: As of their Friday win, the Lady Eagles are 6-0 in district play. Tuesday night’s game will be their second and final regular district matchup against the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs, who are currently ranked second behind Tatum.
Laneville 53, Wells 48: The Yellowjackets triumphed despite being shorthanded on Friday night. They were barely ahead 16-15 after the first quarter and fell 24-30 by halftime. Wells had a sluggish third quarter, scoring only two points and allowing the Yellowjackets to close in at 31-32. In a fiercely contested fourth quarter Laneville outscored them 14-13, enough to pull out the win.
Scorers for Laneville were Jamorian Williams (19), Deandre Thomas (16), Adolfo Martinez (seven), Victor Hernandez (six), and Matthew Johnson (five). Laneville is 4-1 in district. They will play against Neches 6 p.m. at home on Tuesday.
Henderson 16, Chapel Hill 101: The bruising loss from Friday has the Lions at 0-4 in district as they head into their 7:30 p.m. Tuesday game on the road against Spring Hill.
Henderson Lady Lions 37, Chapel Hill 55: The Lady Lions are 0-6 after the hard-fought loss at Chapel Hill. They will play on the road against Spring Hill starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mt. Enterprise 55, Alto 80: The Wildcats are 0-5 in district heading into their road game against Cushing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Mt. Enterprise Galcats 50, Alto 31: Dede Davis led the Galcats to victory with 27 points. In rebounds, Chasity Garcia added nine while Kira Smith and Abigail Bishop both made seven. They are now 4-2 in district and will travel to Cushing for a 6 p.m. game on Friday.