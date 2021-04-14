LITTLE ROCK, AR - University of Arkansas Little Rock sprinter Cameron Jackson, from Kilgore, TX, made history Feb. 26, 2021. He was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Freshman of the Year for the 2021 indoor season as the league announced its postseason awards.
This marks the first time a Little Rock athlete has ever claimed the Sun Belt’s Freshman of the Year honor.
Jackson received this accolade after winning the 60m dash at the conference championship meet Feb. 23, running 6.75. He led the field in the prelims as well with a time of 6.72 that ranks third-best in school history. Jackson was just the second Little Rock sprinter to ever win the 60m dash at the Sun Belt Indoor Championships, following Keshawn Andrews in 2019.
His prelims time of 6.72 currently ranks Jackson tied for 34th in the nation and in the conversation for a national championship appearance.
