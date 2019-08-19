NEW LONDON - West Rusk baseball players Will Jackson and Cole Jackson both played in the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) All American Games in Viera, Fla., July 28 through Aug. 3.
The New London athletes attended a showcase in early June in Dallas and were selected to represent the Midwest Region in their age group.
Cole, a first baseman and pitcher, played for the 12-and-under Midwest American team who went 8-0 in the tournament, winning the championship on Saturday against Central National.
Will, a middle infielder and pitcher, played for the 14-and-under Midwest American team that went 5-2 losing in the championship game against Atlantic last Saturday. Will was selected to the all-tournament team.
Cole will be entering the seventh grade at West Rusk, and and Will is an incoming freshman there.
The USSSA All American Games include players from eight different regions from across the nation who is selected from their area showcase.
Twenty-five athletes are selected from over 3,500 participants to represent their region on the American or National team. Regions include Far West, Northwest, Central, Midwest, Southeast, Great Lakes, Northeast and Atlantic.