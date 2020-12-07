The Carlisle boys basketball team had their first game against the Martinsville Pirate this past Tuesday afternoon. The game was hosted by the Pirates on their home court. The Indians regrettably lost the game, 63-70.
Carlisle Indians brought the heat out within minutes, scoring with the first field goal of the night. With the rebound, the Pirates took the ball and retaliated with a three-pointer followed up quickly with a field goal themselves. This all happened within the first 2 minutes of the first quarter.
Following quickly after that, the Martinsville Pirates brought the heat, picking up point after point on the scoreboard. With the scoreboard 12-4, with the Pirates leading, the Carlisle Indians got a chance at 2 free throws off of the team fouls from Martinsville. Making one in, the Indians’ score was brought up by one.
With less than a minute left in the first, the Pirates managed to score 3 more field goals, ending the first quarter with Martinsville 18 and Carlisle 5. Starting in the second, the Indians maintained a tight focus on defense, not wanting the Pirates to widen the score gap.
At about 4 and a half minutes left in the second, the Indians were only at half the score of the Pirates, 12-24, and were starting to get more aggressive in their play style. Another field goal in for the Indians, followed by a free throw, the Indians slowly but surely tried to bring their score up. With fifteen seconds on the clock before the half, the score was 33 for the Pirates and 21 for the Indians.
In the third, the Indians picked up their pace, fighting back with quick passes and tightened defenses. Steals were attempted by both sides, and with less than 4 minutes left in the third, the Indians were only 7 points behind, 40-33. A foul called on Carlisle allows for the Pirates to take 2 free throw shots and both are good.
A steal back from the Pirates scores the Indians another point, followed up quickly by a three-pointer. Unfortunately, it seemed for every point the Indians made the Pirates made one more. With the third coming to an end and less than a minute left on the clock, the quick play on the court by the Indians racks up 4 points on the board. The third ends with the score 52-45, the Pirates leading with 7 points.
The last-minute of the last quarter of the game is filled with tension, as the Indians try to make up a five-point score difference. To the Indians’ disappointment, the clock ran out too fast, and the game ended with the Pirates securing victory with a 7 point lead.
The Indians did not despair and instead regrouped for their next game on Friday night, against the Troup Tigers. The results from that game will come out in a later edition. The next game for the Indians will be next Friday, Dec. 11, against the New Summerfield Hornets at 6:15 p.m.