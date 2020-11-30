The Carlisle Lady Indians varsity basketball team only had one game this past week, on Tuesday, before the Thanksgiving holiday. Their opponents were the All Saints Episcopal Trojans who met the Indians on their home court . The Indians regrettably lost to the Trojans with a 36 point difference, 62-26.
The Trojans and the Indians came out on the court testing each others’ capacity and playstyle, and the Trojans were the first to make a move. Making 2 pointers and securing rebounds, the Indians tied up the scoreboard 6-6 by the end of the first quarter. The game seemed as if both teams had equal footing, however in the second quarter the Trojans picked up the pace and the Indians were unfortunately unable to keep up.
In the second quarter the Indians managed to catch a few rebounds and put 7 more points on the scoreboard, but the Trojans overwhelmed them with field goal after field goal. Scoring 26 points more points, the Trojans gain a 19 point before the half. The score ended up with the Indians having 13 points on the board.
Coming back from the half, the Indians locked down on the Trojans, attempting to stop the growing disparity on the court during the third quarter. Though the Trojans take 11 more points from the Indians, the Indians are able to take 5 points for themselves. The score came to 43-18 right before the fourth.
The Indians were swept into the rhythm set by the Trojans in the fourth, with field goals and foals abundant, the Trojans managed to add 19 more points while the Indians racked up their score by another 8. The final score of the night for the Indians was 26.
This loss for the ladies further fuels their determination, and they will bring the fight in their next game. Up next for the Carlisle Lady Indians is a match against the New Summerfield Hornets (0-1) on Tuesday, December 1, in the Hornets’ home court. The game will start at 5 p.m.