PRICE - It was close, ever so close, but the Carlisle Indians fell in a heartbreaker here Friday night in a 23-21 loss to Palestine Westwood at Arrowhead Stadium in both teams’ season opener.
The play ended with the Indians’ QB Fernando Espinoza completing a 30-yard pass to Clayton Hart to the Panthers’ 17-yard line.
Brody Eaves led all rushers with 181 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Espinoza was 12 of 20 for 139 yards while Hart had five receptions for 69 yards.
Eaves scored on runs of 56, nine, and 34 yards and also had gains of 50 and 22 yards.
Carlisle took a 7-0 lead with 7:38 left in the first on Eaves’ 56-yard scamper down the left sideline. Westwood kicked a field goal with 3:52 in the first and took the lead at 10-7 on a 60-yard pass with 4:53 left in the first half.
Carlisle went 69 yards in seven plays following the kickoff with Eaves scoring the nine. Aaron Gallegos added his second PAT of the night as Carlisle retook the lead at 14-10 with 1:24 left in the half.
On the first play after the kickoff, Rhodes fumbled at his own 45, and Carlisle’s Luis Reyes recovered.
Four plays later, Eaves outran the Westwood defense on a sweep to the left and with 35 seconds in the half, the Tribe had a 21-10 lead.
Penalties and a lack of depth took their toll on Carlisle as Westwood scored on pass plays of 34 and 27 yards to claim the win.
Carlisle will host Troup, another 3A squad, Friday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.