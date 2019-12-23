I can’t believe it’s almost Christmas.
This first six months has just flown by, but in a good way.
I feel encouraged about the rest of the school year in sports.
We are waiting on just one more list of all district selectees, that being Henderson.
We have managed to print five or six of the lists between football and volleyball.
Those lists have allowed us to recognize dozen upon dozen of local and county athletes who all work hard at their respective sports.
In case you missed it, Essence Allen (Tatum volleyball) was a selectee to the Texas Girls Coaches Association All State list.
People have asked why I run the girls’ and boys’ rankings and such?
The answer is this. When we get to this part of any season, we want to publicize the awards and recognitions.
So, congratulations from The Henderson News to all of our local and county athletes to a great start. (Keep those cards and letters coming.)
I want to give a shout out to the coaches who are sending in game reports and to my handful of stringers who are doing the same.
It is important that we squeeze in as many of those reports as humanly possible.
Our paper waffles in size from time to time, but as space allows, those reports will appear in the best possible manner.
Caution: Worst segue possible.
How ‘bout those college bowl games?
Sorry readers, but there is no logical way to transition from local accolades to college football.
Please remember that I’m offering this in satire, with a tongue-in-cheek flavor.
Depending on whether you’re reading this on Saturday or Sunday, you may not be watching what I’m talking about, but that’s not important.
The NCAA has way too many bowl games on the list and the first weekend is always the worst.
I mean it. Look at the list for Saturday’s games:
Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl – why not ‘We Want to Play Some Place Warm Bowl?’
It’s too late to get to get out of town for Friday, but there’s the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl in, wait for it… Frisco!
Saturday starts out with the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta with Alcorn St. and North Carolina A&T locking horns. I don’t know about the teams, but the halftime show should be worth the price of cable TV.
The New Mexico Bowl features Central Michigan and San Diego St. Nothing says winter like Albuquerque in December.
The FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl is also on Saturday with Liberty (who?) and Georgia Southern playing. This is coming from Orlando – another let’s play somewhere warm bowl.
The Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl is featuring SMU against Florida Atlantic. Now I consider myself a fair to average linguist, but I need help with this one. What is Cheribundi?
Up next is the Camellia Bowl from Montgomery, Alabama with Florida International against Arkansas St. Two points here – the smaller Florida teams have been clamoring about more exposure, and two, Arkansas St. probably had more wins this year at Arkansas University.
By the end of the day after you have been lulled into a state of malaise, the Las Vegas Bowl and New Orleans Bowl sweep in to save the day.
Boise State takes on Washington in Las Vegas and it should be an entertaining game minus the blue football field from the land of potatoes.
Finally, Appalachian St. is taking on Alabama-Birmingham in the New Orleans Bowl. This should be a great game. App. State made the polls this year and have become a contender for the past three or four years. UAB is an entertaining team most years. This should be the best game of the day.
Finally, here are my predictions for the championship series.
I’m picking LSU to beat Oklahoma by 6 in the Peach Bowl, and Clemson to stun Ohio St. in the Fiesta Bowl.
There are some intangibles in control here with LSU and Clemson meeting for the championship.
Clemson IS the defending champs. LSU has The Heisman winner. Only 15 Heisman winners have won the national championship, and only eight of them were quarterbacks. The last one to do it was Jamison Winston in 2013 for Florida State.
If I were a betting man, I’d put my money on Clemson.
The sentimental side of me would pick LSU.
I guess we shall see.
That’s all I’ve got Henderson.
Merry Christmas
See ya in the funny pages.