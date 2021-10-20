Overton’s Lady Mustangs secured their spot in the volleyball 2A state playoffs after winning 3-0 in Friday night’s out-of-town game against Union Hill. This game improves their overall season record to 24-11 and puts them in second place in their district.
State playoffs will begin after their last district game against Leverett’s Chapel’s Lady Lions on Tuesday.
In the first set, Union Hill’s Lady Bulldogs fought hard, but Overton came out on top with 25-21.
The second set was much like the first, but the Lady Bulldogs could not keep up as the Lady Mustangs left them in the dust at 25-19.
The final set sealed Overton’s fate as the victor, winning 25-14.
The notable players for the Lady Mustangs are Mary Fenter, Kaley McMillian, Kayla Nobles, Chloe Laws, and Avery Smith.
Fenter had nine kills, 13 digs, and three aces.
McMillian had 18 assists, 10 digs, and five aces.
Nobles had eight kills and two digs.
Laws had 27 digs, five kills, and one ace.
Smith had 22 digs, two kills, and four aces.
This week, Overton took a break from the district competition and hosted the Tyler King’s Academy on Tuesday. Results were not available as of press time.
On Friday, Overton will host Union Grove’s Lady Lions for a district match. During the first round of district, the Lady Mustangs won against the Lady Lions 3-2. As of press time, Union Grove sits at fourth in the district with an overall record of 12-17.