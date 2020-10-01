Overton had their homecoming game last Friday, where they faced off against the Colmesneil Bulldogs in a fierce battle of dominance. Unfortunately, despite preparation and determination on the Mustangs part, the Bulldogs managed to corral them into a pin that night. The Bulldogs won the game 14-12, with the Mustangs fighting to take back the game until the very end.
In the first and second quarters, the Mustangs were being pushed back by the Bulldogs who took two touchdowns from the Mustangs by halftime. In the third and fourth quarters though, the Mustangs seemed to have gotten a lead to a comeback, being able to score two touchdowns in the second half, albeit not able to secure the two extra points for each of them.
Because the Bulldogs offensive line was overwhelming Overton’s defense during the first quarter, number 75 Freshman Kadden Williams stepped up his defensive game in the second half, becoming a key player in their touchdown achievements. He was able to hold down multiple offensive players during the second half, allowing his teammates to make game-changing plays. There were other players, like #66 Jordan Menard, #25 Anthony Merritt, and #50 Kaden Dike, who also made major contributions to the defense of the Mustangs that night. Merritt had at least four tackles that night, not to mention his 8 yards carry during the second quarter.
Number 31 Shaun Garcia also stepped up to make money moves out on the field, with 45 yards in carries as well as two touchdown rushes, one being 25 yards and the other being 26 yards. Number 5 Quarterback Derrick Ishee and Garcia showcased amazing coordination and teamwork with securing major yards for the Mustangs that night. At almost the end of the second quarter Ishee had made a complete pass to Garcia, which put the Mustangs at the first and 10. Following right after, Garcia made a carry to the 22-yard line.
These boys all made incredible moves out on the field, the only regret left out on the field was the loss they suffered that night. Coach Arnold was especially proud of the outstanding players that night.
Unfortunately, due to a COVID case affecting the team, there will not be a game this coming Friday, Oct. 2, for the Overton Mustangs football boys.