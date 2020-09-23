The Overton Mustangs were scheduled to play Big Sandy last Friday. However, due to the unexpected cancelation late Thursday afternoon by Big Sandy, the Mustangs did not have a Varsity game that night.
The reason for the cancelation was due to Big Sandy’s COVID-19 outbreak scares that happened during the week. While taking the necessary actions, the Big Sandy School Administration decided to cancel the host game against Overton as a precaution.
The Overton football boys took it in stride and buckled down to prepare for their Homecoming game this coming Friday. They will face off against the Colmesneil Bulldogs in their first official district game of the season.
The Bulldogs are coming in with an overall wins-losses score of 2-1 while the Overton Mustangs are coming in with a score of 1-2. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, but the Homecoming celebration will most likely start earlier.