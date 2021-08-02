HHS Lionettes feature new dances in showoff

The Henderson High School Lionettes drill team produced a showoff in the Lionette Gym on Thursday evening to show off new choreography they learned in their camp this week. Their second parent booster meeting was held afterward.
The camp began Monday morning in the Lionette gym. The Lionettes officers arrived at the gym around 8 a.m., and line members came in at 8:30 p.m. The girls learned five new dances and did team bonding activities. The line members ended the day at 7:30 p.m., and the officers went home 30 minutes later.
After Monday’s camp, the girls stayed late for a quick self-defense class taught by Luke’s Mixed Martial Arts. Parents were also invited to take the class.
Local dance teacher Cindi Rains instructed the camp. Rains also invited a few guest instructors to teach different dances.
The girls learned a pom routine from Kilgore College Rangerette Grace Ann Montes, a hip-hop dance from dancer Jayla Telford, a box prop routine from Rains, a pom-jazz combination from choreographer Haylee Ritter, and a fan prop routine from Intensive Dance Company owner Kaytlynn Fincher.
“It was all taught very well and in a way where we would all get it down,” senior line member Brooklyn Conert said. “It was so awesome! My favorite [dance] was our field pom taught by Grace.”
This was the second camp that the officer line attended. Last week, any returning varsity Lionette who was interested in becoming an officer was required to attend a seperate camp, also taught by Rains and her staff. The camp was held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 19 through July 22. The new officer line was named at the camp. This year’s officers are captain Olivia Howard, first lieutenant Talisa Harper, senior lietutenant Hannah Breashears, and junior lietutenants Cadie Meador, Alyssa Adams and Cheyenne Clinton.
The junior varisty Lionettes had their work day at 9 a.m. to noon on Friday. The work day introduced the world of drill team dance to the JV members. The girls played games, warmed up, and completed stretching exercises. Drill team teacher Monica Hachtel also gave the team information about drill team and answered questions the girls had.