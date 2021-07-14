HHS graduate commits to Kansas college

Recent high school graduate Bre’Niya Harkless (center) poses with her father, Benjamin Harkless, and mother Re’Kesha Tucker shortly after signing a letter of commitment to Southwestern College.

 Courtesy Photo

Recent Henderson High School graduate Bre’Niya Harkless signed a letter of commitment on July 1 to play basketball for Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.

At HHS, Harkless played on the Lady Lions varsity basketball team, earning All-District Academic honors and All-District Honorable Mention.

Harkless plans to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in business. Southwestern College is a private Methodist college with an acceptance rate of 52%. Business is one of their most popular majors. 

Southwestern College plays in the NAIA Division II against York College, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, and other Kansas-based colleges.

