HHS graduate commits to Kansas college

Recent Henderson High School graduate Bre’Niya Harkless signed a letter of commitment on July 1 to play basketball for Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.
At HHS, Harkless played on the Lady Lions varsity basketball team, earning All-District Academic honors and All-District Honorable Mention.
Harkless plans to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in business. Southwestern College is a private Methodist college with an acceptance rate of 52%. Business is one of their most popular majors.
Southwestern College plays in the NAIA Division II against York College, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, and other Kansas-based colleges.