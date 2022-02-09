Henderson High School’s golf teams made noise on the golf course during the East Texas Charter School Invitational tournament at Longview’s Alpine Golf Course on Monday after winning multiple group awards and sweeping in the individual category.
Both the girl’s and boy’s Blue Teams took first place overall in the tournament.
The boy’s Blue Team is composed of Jeremiah Coleman, Trey Pinnell, Chase Everitt, Caden Foster, and Thomas Fielding.
The girls’ Blue Team is composed of Ava Turlington, Kyndall Burton, Kinsey Kersh, Kate Charlo, Emery Chenault, and Lexci Pierce.
Pierce also medaled in the Girls’ Medalist Division.
Right behind them, the boy’s Red Team took second place overall. The Red Team is composed of Hazen Adkison, Conner Fabbiani, Brian Biggs, and Kayne Branley.
For individual awards, the boys’ teams swept, taking first through fifth place overall.
First place overall Boys Winner went to Everitt, with a season-low score of 82.
Second place went to Adkison with a score of 83.
Fabbiani took third place overall with a score of 84.
Pinnell and Fielding tied for fourth place overall, as both had a score of 85.
Fifth place overall went to Brantley, who had a score of 88.
For the girls, Turlington took first place overall with a score of 88.
The most improved player from the previous two tournaments is Kersh with -16 dropped strokes.
Tatum’s girls’ team also took second place overall, and their own Hannah Marcott placed second in individual.
Next week, the girls’ varsity team will travel to Lindale to compete in the Lindale High School Golf Tournament at 8:30 a.m. on Monday at the Garden Valley Golf Course.
The boys’ varsity team’s next tournament will also be the Lindale High School Golf Tournament at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 at Lindale’s Garden Valley Golf Course.