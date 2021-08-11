HHS football fundraises with coupon cards

The Lions varsity football players are selling discount cards for $20 to raise funds for the football program. Each player was given 20 to sell.
Each card has 49 coupons and saves over $200, with offers ranging from buy one get one free to free appetizers to a discount off of an order. Participants are Henderson’s Snowflake Cafe & Catering, Mac’s Burgers, Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery, Cotton Patch Cafe, Pizza Hut, Domino’s, Chicken Express, and Dairy Queen. There are also coupons for Texas Roadhouse in Longview, Applebee’s in Longview, Abuelo’s in Tyler, and Bahama Buck’s shaved ice in Tyler. Hibernate Home, an online bedsheet store, also has a coupon on the card for a discounted purchase.
The coupons will only be accepted at the location specified on the discount card, especially for the chain restaurants with multiple locations that are participating in the fundraiser.
Those who are interested in purchasing a discount card can buy from a varsity football player. Players have been selling them by standing outside of stores and restaurants like Lowes, Walmart, and Chicken Express, going door to door in local neighborhoods, and posting them online in local groups on social media such as Facebook. Many parents are also helping advertise
The Lions have not yet been given a date when they will stop selling the discount cards.