Henderson High School’s competitive cheer team announced on their Facebook page on Monday that they will hold tryouts at the high school gym after school on May 16.
Tryouts will be open to incoming freshmen and current high school students. Participants are encouraged to bring water and wear athletic clothing that does not restrict their movement.
Tryouts will be closed to the public.
Cheer coach Teila Washington posted a Google Drive link to the tryout materials and resources on their Facebook page, Henderson HS Cheerleading.
“For tryouts, we are looking for precision and sharpness in motions and over-the-top spirit!” Washington said. “The girls have to learn the material on their own, so I’m looking for that work ethic, discipline, and dedication that it takes to learn the material without me making the girls learn it. This shows me who really wants to put in the work to be a part of the team and a part of the legacy that we’re building.”
For tryouts, participants will memorize and perform a band chant and cheer, which are two high-valued categories at competitions. Running or standing tumbling skills are not required, but standing back tucks are frequently used in performance.
“Cheer often gets overlooked as a sport because of how it’s portrayed in movies and TV shows: not very serious and a blow-off, silly activity,” Washington explained. “Our plans for this upcoming year is to continue to create awareness for cheer as a sport and show people that it’s more than shaking our skirts and pom poms!”
This upcoming season will mark the second year that Henderson High School has had a competitive cheerleading team.
During the team’s first-ever year, they took home first and second places in Universal Cheerleaders Association competitions all across Texas and were invited to the UCA Nationals at Disneyland. The team also participated in a UCA cheer camp in preparation for the competition season.
At UIL State, the team placed 11th overall, surpassing teams who have been competing for years.
Since then, three of the team’s senior cheerleaders, Alyssa Perry, Aleece Schuster, and Aubani Pace, signed to the University of Texas at Tyler’s Patriot Spirit program and will join their gameday competition team after graduation.
Tryouts for the school’s non-competitive cheerleading squad were held in February.
“My advice to the girls wanting to tryout is to not be nervous, don’t stress, and have fun during tryouts!” Washington said. “I can coach motions and skills, but I can’t coach spirit and personality.”