Three Henderson High School cheerleaders signed letters of committment on Thursday to the University of Texas at Tyler to cheer as Patriots.
Seniors Aleece Schuster, Aubani Pace, and Alyssa Perry will join the Patriot’s 2022-2023 gameday cheer team, STUNT team, and competition team.
“I am extremely proud of them!” HHS cheer coach Teila Washington said. “These girls have worked so hard and have put in a lot of time, efforts, blood, sweat, and heart into helping revamp and restructure the program, so this is truly a well-deserved honor and opportunity.”
The girls competed as a part of 17 students in HHS’ first ever competitive cheer team this year. After multiple choreography and skills camps and hours upon hours of practice, the team placed 11th at the UIL State Spirit competition in Fort Worth in January.
This season, the competitive cheer team also accomplished finishing in second place at their first ever competition, placed first in the UCA Southwest Regionals, an invitation to compete at the National High School Cheer Championships at Walt Disney World, and an opportunity to perform in the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Perry and Pace both recieved Academic All-State honors.
Schsuter and Perry were also named 4A All-State Cheerleaders.
In early February, UT Tyler Spirit representatives visited with the HHS cheer team to talk about the Patriot cheer team and recruit future cheerleaders.
“What are you most looking forward to?” a UT Tyler Spirit representative asked the girls before they signed in a video posted on the Henderson HS Cheerleading Facebook page.
“Cheering!” Schuster said.
“We’re all really excited to have you,” the representive said. “I’m glad that all three of you are coming together, I know your families are excited about that as well. But [we’re] super proud and looking forward to you joining us next year.”