Henderson High School’s first competitive cheerleading team kicked off their season by placing second at the Dallas Cheer Challenge on Saturday. The event was hosted by Dallas ISD.
The team also invites the community to attend a showcase on Jan. 8 at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches. More details regarding the event will be posted on the Henderson HS Cheerleading Facebook page.
While most cheer competitions have various divisions, HHS always competes in the Gameday Division because it is similar to the final round of the UIL Spirit State Competition, which the team will be attending next month. In the Gameday Division, each team performs a band chant, a situational sideline chant, a crowd-leading cheer, and a fight song within a three-minute time frame.
The routine is then judged on nine criteria: game day material, crowd effectiveness, visual appeal, motion technique, synchronization of movements, proper use of skills, execution of skills, utilization of crowd-leading props and tools, and overall impression of the team and their performance. Teams are given up to 10 points for each item, and the sum is their score.
They also plan on competing in competitions at Mt. Pleasant High School and Mt. Vernon High School before their state competition.
The team will compete at the UIL Spirit State Competition on Jan. 14 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
Sunday is also the last day to order from their holiday popcorn fundraiser. Proceeds will help cover registration fees, choreography cleanup camps, uniforms, and travel accommodations. The community can order their choice of assorted popcorn bags online or by phone. The cheerleading team will receive $9 for every product purchased.