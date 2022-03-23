Henderson High School was well-represented late last week at the boy’s powerlifting regionals at Arp High School as they broke regional records and brought home three regional championships.
As a team, the boys placed third overall, and four athletes will advance to the state powerlifting competition on Saturday at the Taylor Expo Center in Abilene.
Eujayvion McAlister took the regional championship in the 242-lb weight class, breaking the regional record for overall total pounds lifted (lifting 1,71lbs total) and tying with the regional bench record. He also was awarded the Most Outstanding Lifter, Best Squat, and Best Bench titles.
Devin Fields also won the regional championship for the 308-lb weight class. He broke the regional deadlift record with a 630-lb deadlift, winning the Best Deadlift title. Fields lifted a total of 1,695 lbs.
Yacorus Porter added Henderson’s third regional championship award after placing first in the 181-lb weight class. He also won the Best Bench award for his class and lifted a total of 1,465 lbs.
Kaleb Tate finished in third place in the 181-lb weight class with a total of 1,230 lbs lifted.
McAlister, Fields, Porter, and Tate will compete in the state competition on Saturday.
Cy Sledge also secured third place for the 114-lb weight class, lifting a total of 700 lbs.
Brock Johnson took fourth place in the 308-lb weight class with 1,405 total pounds lifted.
John Bateman finished in fifth place in the super heavyweight class. Overall, he lifted 1,290-lbs total.
In order to qualify for regional competition, athletes must be ranking in the top 12 of their weight class.
The top two athletes in each weight class advance to state competition.