HHS alumni named to Hornung Watch List

Trestan Ebner, a Henderson High School alumni and Baylor Bears running back, is among 56 other football players who were named to the Louisville Sports Commission’s 2021 Paul Hornung Award Watch List.
The annual Paul Hornung Award recognizes NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision players who are notable for their versatility on the field. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville, KY.
A panel of college football experts creates the watch list based on the player’s performance in the 2020 season, SID recommendations, career performance, and expectations for the upcoming 2021 season. More players will be in the running for the award through being named in the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll throughout the season.
“We created this award as a way to reward college players who selflessly take on the burden of playing multiple positions, and excel at a high level the way Paul Hornung did for Notre Dame and the Green Bay Packers,” Karl Schmitt Jr., president and CEO of the Louisville Sports Commission, owners and operators of the Award, said in the press release. “In addition, we wanted to introduce young players to the legacy of Hornung, who said he would do anything his coach asked of him to help his team win games.”
Ebner ended last season ranking first among active running backs in the nation with 1,231 career receiving yards, third in receptions, and second in touchdowns. He is also the first running back from Baylor to exceed 1,000 receiving years. Last September, Ebner was named in the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll. This upcoming season will be his final.
As a Henderson Lion, Ebner played under head coach Phil Castles as an all-purpose receiver, quarterback, linebacker, and defensive back until he graduated in 2016. He also was awarded Class 4A All-State honorable mention as a senior after leading Henderson to the regional semifinals with an 11-2 standing. He was named 2016 first-team All-District 9-4A at two positions: receiver and returner. During his high school career, he caught 40 passes for 918 yards, scored 11 touchdowns, along with 68 tackles and four defensive interceptions.