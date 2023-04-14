Two wheelchair-bound Henderson High School athletes showed the power of perseverance and hard work at the District 17-4A track and field championships this week in Longview.

Junior Cason Weatherton and freshman Lane Meador both competed in the varsity boys seated shot put event and achieved personal records on Wednesday—25 feet for Cason to make him the District champion and 9’-3 1/4” for Lane.

