Two wheelchair-bound Henderson High School athletes showed the power of perseverance and hard work at the District 17-4A track and field championships this week in Longview.
Junior Cason Weatherton and freshman Lane Meador both competed in the varsity boys seated shot put event and achieved personal records on Wednesday—25 feet for Cason to make him the District champion and 9’-3 1/4” for Lane.
Lane followed that with an inspiring showing in the wheelchair 100-meter and 400-meter dashes, racing alone down the track and drawing enthusiastic cheers throughout Spring Hill’s Panther Stadium on Thursday. The crowd was loudest for the 400m when a visibly tired but still laser-focused Lane pushed through to make it the last few meters across the finish line. His coach, Kyle Farrell, jogged alongside him the entire way shouting encouragement.
Competing in the wheelchair division of track and field can often be a lonely experience as there aren’t many competitors in the state and most don’t see each other until it’s time for Regionals and the State meet.
Cason says he relishes having a rival to chase. He placed second in the seated shot put at State last year. Now in his second year competing, he’s consistently outdone his State performance by several feet.
“It felt good,” Cason said with a smile after wrapping up the event with the PR. He noted that wasn’t even a personal best for him. He managed 25’5” in practice just the day before.
Lane has been wheelchair-bound since 2013 when he was paralyzed in a car crash. Cason had one leg amputated before birth due to amniotic band syndrome which occurs when the lining of the amniotic sac is damaged during pregnancy and string-like strands of tissue get tangled around the fetus. He’s been very involved in school sports and physical activities despite his disability, also competing in powerlifting and playing drums in the school band.
Both Cason and Lane will compete in the Area meet at Bullard High School on Wednesday.