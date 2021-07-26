Henderson, West Rusk play in Dixie Boys World Series

Two baseball teams from Henderson and West Rusk represented Texas in the 15U division of the annual Dixie Boys Baseball World Series tournament. The Sterlington Sports Complex in Sterlington, Louisiana hosted the tournament from Wednesday through Friday.
All 17 teams were divided into four pools. The semi-final games will be between the champions of Pool A verses Pool B and Pool C verses Pool D.
West Rusk played in Pool A, against Sterlington, Louisiana; Camden, Arkansas; Alabama All-Stars; and Midland, South Carolina.
Henderson played in Pool B, against Mangham, Louisiana; Powerhouse, North Carolina; and North Charleston, South Carolina.
“We [Dixie Boys Baseball] would like to thank all the teams for participating,” Ronnie Jackson, the executive board chairman for Dixie Boys Baseball, said at the opening ceremony on Wednesday night. “And most of all we would like to thank all the parents, grandparents, fans, aunts, uncles coming out and supporting all these young people. We have a great facility here, a great place to play baseball.”
Neither Texan teams advanced to the semi-finals on Friday morning. Throughout the tournament, Henderson stayed neck and neck with their opponents but ended up losing to most by one point. West Rusk won their first game 7-6 against Midland, South Carolina but fell to their other opponents.
Pool A’s Alabama All-Stars played Pool B’s North Charleston in the semi-finals. The Alabama All-Stars won 5-4 and played against Pool D’s champion, JPRD East, Louisiana, in the championship came.
The championship game was played 6 pm on Friday. Results were not in before deadline.
After the championship game concluded, Dixie Boys Baseball held a ceremony to celebrate the organization’s 65th anniversary.
The 15U division is open to boys aged 13 to 15. The first World Series to be held for the division was in 2016. Last year, Spring Hill, Florida won the championship title. Spring Hill, Florida returned to the World Series this year.