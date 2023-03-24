The Henderson boys and girls varsity golf teams sit in third place after competing in a sunny and windy district tournament at the Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater on Thursday. Carthage and Spring Hill lead first and second respectively among the boys’ teams while the Spring Hill girls are in first followed by Carthage.
Henderson’s Ava Turlington had the second-best individual showing in the girls’ competition with a score of 83, just behind Faith Ann Chinn of Spring Hill who scored a 77.
Chase Everitt and Caden Foster both scored 89, tying for seventh individually with Carthage’s Luke Lawrence and Spring Hill’s Corbin Broyles. Jett Suratt of Carthage posted the best individual score in the boys’ competition with 79.
The second and last round of district tournaments will take place at the Wood Hollow course in Longview next Thursday. To prepare the teams, Henderson coach Tanya Davis says they’ll be working on staying focused, positive and finishing strong.
“Golf is as much a mental game as anything else. Staying focused on each shot instead of worrying about the final score is essential,” said Davis. “We will especially work on our short game—chipping and putting. These kids have a lot of talent and are just starting to reach and realize their potential.”
Davis also plans on bringing the team to the Wood Hollow course for a practice round before the tournament.