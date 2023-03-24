The Henderson boys and girls varsity golf teams sit in third place after competing in a sunny and windy district tournament at the Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater on Thursday. Carthage and Spring Hill lead first and second respectively among the boys’ teams while the Spring Hill girls are in first followed by Carthage.

Henderson’s Ava Turlington had the second-best individual showing in the girls’ competition with a score of 83, just behind Faith Ann Chinn of Spring Hill who scored a 77. 

