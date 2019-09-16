The Henderson Lions team tennis squad defeated Chapel Hill Thursday in the opening district match of the season 13-6.
Anchoring the team are seniors Tim Cooley, Justin Roberts and Ethan McCarthy. Cooley has earned the top singles spot for the boys and Emili Simmons and earned the top singles spot for the girls.
Newcomers include freshman Leah Harvey, Rowdie Stem and junior Taylor White.
“The team is young, but capable of earning a playoff spot in district,” said tennis coach Michele Holt. “We are off to a great start. Started the match with a 4-3 split in doubles. Our strong singles play against Chapel Hill captured the win.”
Results
Boys single winners
Tim Cooley def. Sidney McElroy 6-1, 6-1
Justin Roberts def. Rubin Renteria 6-0, 6-1
Jacob Kendall def. Jacob Crouch 7-5, 6-3
Taylor White def. Gabe Galarza 6-2, 6-0
Girls singles winners
Leah Harvey def. Roni Railsback 6-4, 6-4
Brooke Linthicum def. Breighly Bonnett 6-0, 6-0
Hannah Mansinger def. Xoshi Hernandez 6-1, 6-0
Sarah Cruz - by default
Emely Gomez - by default
Boys doubles winners
Cooley/Roberts def. McElroy/Renteria 6-0, 6-1 won
Girls doubles winners
Linthicum/Mansinger - Bonnett 6-1, 6-0
Gomez/Cruz - by default