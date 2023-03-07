Area teams competed in their last tournament of the season at Hallsville from Thursday to Saturday where the West Rusk Lady Raiders went 5-0, the Henderson Lady Lions were 2-2 and the Tatum Lady Eagles were 0-4. 

Henderson: After thunderstorms canceled their Thursday game against Tatum, the Lady Lions had a solid Friday with a 7-5 win over Beckville and an 11-3 win over Hallsville.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription