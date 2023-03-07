Area teams competed in their last tournament of the season at Hallsville from Thursday to Saturday where the West Rusk Lady Raiders went 5-0, the Henderson Lady Lions were 2-2 and the Tatum Lady Eagles were 0-4.
Henderson: After thunderstorms canceled their Thursday game against Tatum, the Lady Lions had a solid Friday with a 7-5 win over Beckville and an 11-3 win over Hallsville.
Against Beckville the Lady Lions made 13 hits. Chloe Ellis doubled in the first to get them on the board and Ty’Ra Mosley, Addy Davis, Kristina Jackson and Ellis made multiple hits. Jacie Boothe pitched all six innings where she struck out eight and allowed eight hits.
Against Hallsville the Lady Lions trailed by two until they turned around in the sixth inning where they scored six runs with hits by McKenna Moon, Sunny Goens, KK Brooks, Ta’Niya VanZandt, Boothe and Jackson. Boothe pitched five innings, made five strikeouts and allowed seven hits.
Saturday was a tougher day for them as they lost 10-0 to West Rusk and 12-6 to Rusk. The Lady Lions made four hits against the Lady Raiders, including Van Zandt, Jaci Taylor, Goen and Charli Bird. Taylor stole two bases.
They made twelve hits against Rusk with multiple ones by Mosley, Davis and Ellis.
The 9-4-1 Lady Lions have a non-conference game at home against Palestine on Tuesday.
West Rusk: In their Thursday game against Rusk, Pitcher Lilly Waddell gave away no hits and made six strikeouts in three innings before the game was called due to lightning. The Lady Raiders won it 6-0. Of their five hits Piper Morton made two including a home run in the third. Kyrsten Price’s double in the first drove in three runs.
The Lady Raiders scored seven runs in their second inning against Gilmer on Friday. Natalie Christy and Macie Blizzard led the rally with doubles. Price got a single and Morton hit a home run, her fourth of the year. They went on to win 11-4.
Waddell pitched a complete game shutout against Beckville. She struck out 13, walked one and allowed three hits. Carlie Buckner was 2-for-3 at the plate and a single by Waddell in the sixth drove in their only run to win the game.
The Lady Raiders tallied ten hits against Henderson on Saturday with multiple hits by Christy and Price. They were up by six after the fourth inning thanks to a single by Blizzard, a groundout by Faith Cochran, a fielder’s choice by Buckner and a double by Christy. Waddell pitched 4.1 innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven. Christy was the relief pitcher for two-thirds of an inning.
Waddell added another win on Saturday where she pitched four innings against Hallsville. She allowed two runs on four hits, struck out 12 and walked one. Morton, Christy, Blizzard and Price got one hit apiece.
The Lady Raiders are 11-0 overall and will play their second district game on Tuesday on the road against Waskom.
Tatum: The Lady Eagles lost their Thursday tournament opener to Hallsville 8-0. Beka Stockton pitched three innings, allowing two hits, one run and one walk. Relief pitcher Noa Cart threw 1.2 innings where she gave up seven hits, six runs and got one strikeout.
The Lady Eagles were tied 4-4 against Gilmer on Friday in the bottom of the sixth when Gilmer’s Emily Watson hit a walk-off single. Tatum got eight hits including three singles by Yahnya Acevedo, a double and a single by Camryn Milam and one hit apiece by Karly Stroud, Olivia Nay and Sanyia Cotton. Stroud had two RBIs and Milam got one. Stockton pitched 5.1 innings where she allowed seven hits, surrendered five runs, struck out six and walked two.
Tatum ended Friday with a 7-1 loss to Rusk. Stockton pitched one inning where she gave up two hits, two runs, struck out one and walked one. Relief pitcher Cart threw four innings, allowing five hits, giving up five runs, walking two and striking out one. Acevedo and Lily Crawford got multiple hits with Crawford driving in Tatum’s one run with a single in the fifth.
A comeback late in their Saturday game against Beckville came up three runs short of the win and the Lady Eagles lost 8-5. They were behind when they tied the game 5-5 with a solo home run by Acevedo, who led Tatum offensively with three hits in three at bat.
Stockton took the loss for Tatum. She pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and eight runs and striking out two.
The 3-13 Lady Eagles have a non-conference game next at Gilmer on Tuesday.