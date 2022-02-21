The Henderson Lions soccer team (5-0) took on the Center Roughriders (3-3) at Tuesday night’s home district game and won 2-1 in overtime, thanks to a senior player-led run made with mere minutes left in the game.
The Lions quickly made noise on the field as they scored a goal within the first five minutes of the game.
Soon after, the Center Roughriders were awarded a free-kick from a debatable call from the referee crew, and they tied the game with a goal.
In the second quarter, both teams fought hard to take the lead with intense attacks and strong defenses. Henderson goalie Chris Rocha recorded two saves that kept the game tied.
The game then went into overtime, and the Lions were able to capitalize on a run led by seniors Brandon Guevara and Andrew Rutiaga. With a series of passes, senior Trust Carson finished with an acrobatic move and scored a goal with five minutes left in overtime.
“The Lions showed patience and maturity in the last five minutes,” head soccer coach Jorge Cardenas said. “They were able to control the game without any more risks.”
The home game was also teacher appreciation night, and all district teachers present were recognized for the impact they have on student-athletes.
“This night and game was dedicated to all of the teachers in the district and especially to the staff from the high school,” Cardenas said. “They have a direct positive effect with all of our athletes.”
The Henderson Lions put their undefeated title on the line Friday night as they traveled to Kilgore and took on their rivals, the Bulldogs, in another district match. At the time, both teams were undefeated, and Kilgore has recorded only one more goal in their total goal count. Results were not available before press time.
“It will be an intense match against a good team, but the Lions are more prepared to overcome this challenge,” Cardenas said before the game.
Next week, the Lions will kick off the second round of district play by hosting the Carthage Bulldogs at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Henderson defeated Carthage 4-0 during the first round of district play. As of press time, Carthage ranks fifth in the district with a 1-4 record.