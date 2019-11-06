There are no less than eight scenarios for the District 10 football playoffs as the regular season ends on Friday night with two of the six teams not advancing.
While it is not totally unheard of, having four teams play for the three remaining spots is certainly rare, if not downright wild.
The Henderson head coach, Phil Castles, is personally charting new territory.
“There have been some of those here and there, but I’ve not been directly involved with it like this,” he said Tuesday. “It’s the same stuff as always. You control what you can control. What we control is practices and going out and playing on Friday night. It’s wild, all of the wild situation.”
This situation is unique in that one of the four teams is going to sit out this year’s playoffs. Each of the four teams has a head-to-head tiebreaker over a different team than its opponents.
“Like we said at the very beginning, this is a tough district,” he said. “Anyone can beat anyone on any given Friday night.”
Here it is in a nutshell.
Carthage is in playoffs regardless, and Chapel Hill out regardless of Friday’s results.
Henderson beat Chapel Hill and Kilgore, and lost to Palestine and Carthage, and holds the tiebreaker over Kilgore.
Kilgore beat Chapel Hill and Van, and lost to Henderson and Palestine. Kilgore holds the tiebreaker over Van.
Palestine beat Henderson and Kilgore, and lost to Carthage and Van. They hold tiebreakers over HHS and Kilgore.
Van beat Chapel Hill and Palestine, and lost to Kilgore and Carthage. They hold a tiebreaker over Palestine.
This week’s games are Van at Henderson, Carthage at Kilgore and Palestine at Chapel Hill.
The likely scenario is:
Carthage wins, and Kilgore goes 2-3; Henderson wins, and goes 3-2; Palestine wins, and goes 3-2. Van and Kilgore would both be 2-3.
Carthage would be district champs, Palestine takes second, Henderson takes third and Kilgore holds tiebreaker over Van for fourth place.
Least likely scenario is:
Kilgore upsets Carthage to go 3-2; Henderson wins to go 3-2; Van is 2-3, and Chapel Hill upsets Palestine (2-3).
Carthage is district champ, Henderson takes second with tiebreaker over Kilgore, who takes third place and Van sneaks in at fourth place with the tiebreaker over Palestine.
Also an unlikely finish would be Van, Kilgore and Palestine all losing. In that case Henderson finishes second, and it’s anyone’s guess who advances because each team holds a tiebreaker over a different team.
Who says there is no parity in high school football.
Kick off is 7:30 p.m. at Lion Stadium.
That’s all I’ve got, Henderson.
See you in the funny pages.