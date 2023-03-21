Freshman Logan Johnson takes tenth place

FRISCO, Texas—Henderson’s Nolyn Norris claimed second place in the 148 weight class at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association 4A State Meet on Friday at the Comerica Center. It was the sophomore’s second trip to the state meet after finishing seventh last year.

