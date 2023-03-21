Freshman Logan Johnson takes tenth place
FRISCO, Texas—Henderson’s Nolyn Norris claimed second place in the 148 weight class at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association 4A State Meet on Friday at the Comerica Center. It was the sophomore’s second trip to the state meet after finishing seventh last year.
First-time state competitor Logan Johnson, a Henderson freshman, took tenth place in the 220 weight class.
“I’m really surprised but really happy,” Norris exclaimed in disbelief after the meet.
Going into her last event of the day, the deadlift, Norris was fourth in the standings. She’d briefly been in second place after a strong squat of 405 pounds but fell behind after the bench press, her weaker event. Her best was 190 and she missed an attempt at 205 which would have been a personal record.
Norris was capable of very high deadlifts which could help her leap ahead in the standings, but her nearest competitors were also attempting similar lifts. The first-place lifter, Kylie Wear of Springtown, looked pretty secure in her position and didn’t even need the highest deadlifts of the day to win, but second through fifth place was in flux.
Norris got 340 for her first attempt, enough to keep her in the running. Her second attempt was 360, a lift that four other girls also tried but couldn’t complete. It moved Norris into third. For her final attempt, Norris went for 370, the same lift she missed last year trying to jump from seventh to fifth. As the last lifter of their group and knowing the stakes, all eyes were on Norris for her attempt at the PR.
Though she looked calm and focused, Norris said her heart was pounding. She didn’t falter, lifting slow and steady to hold it. When her barbell clanged onto the mat and white lights flashed showing a good lift, Norris beamed and ran to hug her cheering coach Kyle Farrell.
“It was awesome to see everything come together there at the end,” said Farrell, explaining the strategy involved in pacing Norris for each event, especially when it came down to the deadlift. “Luckily it worked out and she hit second.”
Part of that strategy was also Norris dropping to a lower weight class before the season started after competing in the 165 class last year.
Norris’ total of the day was 965 pounds, an overall PR for her and only fifteen behind Wear’s 980.
Johnson’s total was 805 pounds with a 320 squat, a 200 PR on bench and a 285 deadlift.
The proud freshman said this experience has taught her the value of hard work and perseverance. Johnson didn’t think at first she’d make it to State this season and she credits her commitment to going to practice and pushing herself to see what her body what can do.
The Henderson boys who qualified to State, Kaleb Tate, Brock Johnson and Johnathan Bateman will be competing in Abilene on Friday, March 24 at the Taylor County Expo Center.