The Henderson Lady Lions ably defeated Sabine 6-0 on Tuesday in a game that featured their top-scorer Jordan Williams breaking the school’s single-season scoring record. Williams went into the game tied for the record with 42 goals and added number 43 in the first half. 

Teammates flocked around her for a brief celebration after Williams’ scored and the home crowd erupted in cheers. 

