The Henderson Lady Lions ably defeated Sabine 6-0 on Tuesday in a game that featured their top-scorer Jordan Williams breaking the school’s single-season scoring record. Williams went into the game tied for the record with 42 goals and added number 43 in the first half.
Teammates flocked around her for a brief celebration after Williams’ scored and the home crowd erupted in cheers.
“It felt really, really good. All glory to God,” said a beaming Williams after the game. “I’ve dreamed of breaking the school record since I was little. I’ve just been praying about it and God willing he let me do it.”
Williams admitted she felt a bit more pressure than usual but was bolstered by the presence of family and friends who came from far away to support her. “I’m just extra grateful. I’m feeling the love.”
“I’m proud of her,” said head coach Oscar Guevara. “It was a good game and that was the most special thing.”
The Lady Lions five other goals came from Kirsten Gasaway with an assist by Jasmin Sanchez and Marissa Aparicio with a solo goal and two with assists from Williams. The sixth was an own goal by a Sabine defender.
This was Aparicio’s second game back after recovering from an injury. Guevara says that having her back will improve Henderson’s odds in their upcoming rematch against Kilgore, a team they’re currently tied with 9-0-1. In their earlier game the Lady Lions ultimately tied with them while outdoing them 5-4 in the penalty shootout. The outcome of their second game, set for Friday at Henderson starting at 6:45 p.m., will determine the district winner.